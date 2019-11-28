UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Liaqat Qaimkhani, Dr Dinshaw Remand Till December 18

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

An Accountability Court in Islamabad Thursday extended the judicial remand of former Director General (Parks), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Liaquat Qaimkhani and Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria till December 18 in the multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts case

The NAB officials produced Qaimkhani before Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir on expiry of his judicial remand. The court extended judicial remand and ordered to produce him before the court on December 18. No further proceeding was held in the matter due to the strike of the lawyers.

Qaimkhani is facing charges regarding illegal allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land to real estate giant Bahria Town for its Icon Tower in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial remand of Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, an accountant of Park Lane Estate Company allegedly owned by Zardari, till December 18.

The NAB officials produced the suspect before Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir on expiry of his remand term from Adiala Jail. The court ordered to produce the accused before it on December 18.

