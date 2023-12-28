Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shehzad Gondal on Thursday extended the physical remand of Manzoor Pashteen in a case registered at Tarnol Police Station for two days

Tarnol Police presented Manzoor Pashteen before the court on following the conclusion of his two-day physical remand and requested an extension in his physical remand for two days, which was accepted.