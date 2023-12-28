Court Extends Manzoor Pashteen's Physical Remand For Two Days
Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 09:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shehzad Gondal on Thursday extended the physical remand of Manzoor Pashteen in a case registered at Tarnol Police Station for two days
Tarnol Police presented Manzoor Pashteen before the court on following the conclusion of his two-day physical remand and requested an extension in his physical remand for two days, which was accepted.