LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N ) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills ( CSM ) case till November 8.

The court also directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman to control programmes maligning the courts.

Accountability Court Judge Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings wherein Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas were produced on expiry of their judicial remand.

During the proceedings, the court expressed serious annoyance over taking selfies and making videos in the court and directed that no one should do so during the court proceedings.

Later, the National Accountability Bureau's prosecutor told that investigation officer was busy before the high court in connection with bail petitions of the accused in the case, while seeking time for filing the reference.

The court also told that the politicians and the media persons were involved in maligning the court on private channels without any legal knowledge and they pass comments about the courts for their political motives.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till November 8 while extending judicial remand of Maryam Nawaz and her cousin. The court also directed PEMRA chairman to control programmes maligning the courts."It is made clear that in case of violation of this order, the proceedings under section 16-B of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 shall be initiated against the individuals and the media persons concerned", it added.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. A large contingent of police was positioned inside and outside the court besides officials of anti-riot force.