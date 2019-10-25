UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Maryam's Judicial Remand In CSM Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

Court extends Maryam's judicial remand in CSM case

An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case till November 8

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case till November 8.

The court also directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman to control programmes maligning the courts.

Accountability Court Judge Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings wherein Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas were produced on expiry of their judicial remand.

During the proceedings, the court expressed serious annoyance over taking selfies and making videos in the court and directed that no one should do so during the court proceedings.

Later, the National Accountability Bureau's prosecutor told that investigation officer was busy before the high court in connection with bail petitions of the accused in the case, while seeking time for filing the reference.

The court also told that the politicians and the media persons were involved in maligning the court on private channels without any legal knowledge and they pass comments about the courts for their political motives.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till November 8 while extending judicial remand of Maryam Nawaz and her cousin. The court also directed PEMRA chairman to control programmes maligning the courts."It is made clear that in case of violation of this order, the proceedings under section 16-B of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 shall be initiated against the individuals and the media persons concerned", it added.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. A large contingent of police was positioned inside and outside the court besides officials of anti-riot force.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz November Muslim Media Crescent Standard Modaraba Court

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

52 minutes ago

All moments will die if PM Khan offers NRO to corr ..

1 hour ago

Azadi March: Govt's negotiating team says good new ..

2 hours ago

Germany's Maas Calls Defense Minister's Initiative ..

2 minutes ago

Chelsea must be braced for Burnley battle - Lampar ..

2 minutes ago

JUI-F has no support of people for taking out long ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.