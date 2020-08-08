Court extends MPA pre-arrest bail in malafide case

Additional Session Judge I Syed Arif Shah Abbottabad Saturday while once again extending the Pre-Arrest Transit Bail of Awami National Party (ANP) Member Provincial Assembly KPK Samar Haroon widow of Haroon Rasheed Bilour till 15th August

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Session Judge I Syed Arif Shah Abbottabad Saturday while once again extending the Pre-Arrest Transit Bail of Awami National Party (ANP) Member Provincial Assembly KPK Samar Haroon widow of Haroon Rasheed Bilour till 15th August.

Court also issued arrest warrants of two guarantors of the accused as she could not appear before the court.

On fourth hearing of malafide case the additional session Judge I Abbottabad extended pre-arrest bail of MPA as she could not appear before the court on the request of the lawyers and also ordered to arrest the guarantors.

During the last hearing of the case on 23rd July the Additional Session Judge, I Abbottabad while extending the pre-arrest transit bail of ANP MPA Samar Haroon strictly ordered the lawyers to produce Samar Haroon on next hearing.

Earlier, on 1-7-2020 an FIR No. 142 under sections 419/420/468 and 471PPC the case was registered by Ahmed Ali Tanoli in Dongagali police station Abbottabad against Samar Bilour and Samar Haroon got pre-arrest bail from the court of District and Session Judge Peshawar during the first week of the July.

On 13th July hearing Additional Session Judge Abbottabad I also ordered to the petitioner that in the absence of record to furnish a bail bond of sum 8,000,0 rupees with two local reliable and solvent sureties each in the like amount to the satisfaction of this court.

According to the FIR late Rasheed Bilour husband of Samar Biour have sold out his 8.4 Kanal property 30 months earlier to Ahmed Tanoli but Samar Ali prepared fake documents of the property and also installed electricity meter on the basis of those documents on the property which he bought from her late husband.

Dongagali police refused to register the case but Ahmed Ali through the court under section 22A got the orders for registration of FIR, after registration of FIR against her the MPA Samar Bilour approached district and session judge Peshawar for transit bail on 6th of July which was the second time extended today.