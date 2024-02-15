Court Extends Pervaiz Elahi’s Judicial Remand
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the vandalism case.
Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case, who extended the accused's judicial remand for 14 days.
