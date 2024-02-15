Open Menu

Court Extends Pervaiz Elahi’s Judicial Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024

Court extends Pervaiz Elahi’s judicial remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the vandalism case.

Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case, who extended the accused's judicial remand for 14 days.

The court adjourned the case till February 29.

