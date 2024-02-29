Open Menu

Court Extends Pervaiz Elahi's Remand Till March 28

Published February 29, 2024

Court extends Pervaiz Elahi's remand till March 28

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi till March 28, in a terrorism case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi till March 28, in a terrorism case.

The accused was produced before the duty judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan due to the leave of ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain.

On the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi requested the court to grant a long date as it was difficult for him to travel. The extended the judicial remand till March 28, and adjourned the case.

