Court Extends Physical Remand Of 17 Accused In D-Chowk Riots Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the physical remand of 17 accused till Wednesday in D-Chowk riots cases.
The accused were produced before the court of ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra by the Secretariat Police Station after end of of physical remand time.
The court said the remand date was written wrongly on last hearing due to which the physical remand of the accused was being extended for one more day so that the defense lawyer could also appear before it.
The judge said that the court would view on Wednesday that whether the accused would be sent jail on judicial remand or their physical remand would be extended.
