Court Extends Physical Remand Of 2 PTI Workers In October 5 Violence Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 06:56 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the physical remand of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in the October 5 violence for another three days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the physical remand of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in the October 5 violence for another three days.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Muhammad Usman and Adnan Karamat, before ATC Judge Irfan Haider upon expiry of their physical remand.

The investigation officer apprised the court of the progress in the investigation and requested an extension of the physical remand for a photogrammetric test.

The court extended the physical remand for another three days and ordered for their production upon the expiry of the remand on October 28.

The accused were arrested in connection with a case registered by the Masti Gate Police Station on charges of terrorism, vandalism, rioting, and related offenses.

