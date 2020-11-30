Court extends physical remand of accused

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday extended the physical remand of an accused till December 4, in fake accounts reference.

Accused Shafqat Mumtaz was produced before AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan after ending of his remand.

The NAB prosecutor updated the court regarding progress into the investigation process and prayed it to further grant the physical remand of the accused which was accepted by the judge.