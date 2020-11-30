UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Physical Remand Of Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Court extends physical remand of accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday extended the physical remand of an accused till December 4, in fake accounts reference.

Accused Shafqat Mumtaz was produced before AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan after ending of his remand.

The NAB prosecutor updated the court regarding progress into the investigation process and prayed it to further grant the physical remand of the accused which was accepted by the judge.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Progress December Court

Recent Stories

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

1 minute ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

5 minutes ago

MediaTek to start a new era of 5G connectivity in ..

23 minutes ago

Asian Chess Federation marks 30th Anniversary

26 minutes ago

Forex reserved jumps to 13.5 billion dollars: Mian ..

39 minutes ago

IACAD to reopen over 766 mosques for Friday prayer ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.