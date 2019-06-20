Court extends physical remand of accused

(@imziishan)

An Accountability Court Thursday extended physical remand of an accused Daud Morkas for four more days in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court Thursday extended physical remand of an accused Daud Morkas for four more days in fake accounts case.

The NAB officials produced the accused before Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of Morkas's physical remand time.

During the hearing, the accused submitted a request to the court to accept his apology.

He stated that he had no involvement and connection with fake accounts case.

The judge noted that the trial court had no authority to accept apology of any accused rather it was power of chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court asked the accused to submit such request to chairman NAB regarding the matter. If the NAB accepted the accused's stance then court would acquit him, he said.