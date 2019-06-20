UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Physical Remand Of Accused

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:19 PM

Court extends physical remand of accused

An Accountability Court Thursday extended physical remand of an accused Daud Morkas for four more days in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court Thursday extended physical remand of an accused Daud Morkas for four more days in fake accounts case.

The NAB officials produced the accused before Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of Morkas's physical remand time.

During the hearing, the accused submitted a request to the court to accept his apology.

He stated that he had no involvement and connection with fake accounts case.

The judge noted that the trial court had no authority to accept apology of any accused rather it was power of chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court asked the accused to submit such request to chairman NAB regarding the matter. If the NAB accepted the accused's stance then court would acquit him, he said.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

1 minute ago

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Mali an ..

1 minute ago

Realme announced new variant of entry level king s ..

14 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker witnesses Senate proceed ..

33 seconds ago

Tusk Expects EU Summit to Respond Properly to Turk ..

35 seconds ago

Four medical stores sealed

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.