Court Extends Physical Remand Of Accused In Fake Accounts Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an extension in physical remand of an accused Shafqat Mumtaz in fake accounts case.

The accused was alleged for purchasing a plot on the name of unnamed company.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on the case. The accused was produced by the NAB before the judge.

The NAB officials apprised the court regarding the progress into the investigation against the accused and requested the court to further extend his physical remand.

The court ordered the NAB to complete its investigation as soon as possible and granted seven days remand of the accused.

