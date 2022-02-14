Court extends physical remand of accused in journalist murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended physical remand of four accused, involved in killing of journalist Husnain Shah, for another 14 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended physical remand of four accused, involved in killing of journalist Husnain Shah, for another 14 days.

Earlier, the police produced four accused - Amir Butt, Farhan Shah, Amjad Pasha and Haider Abbas - before the court on expiry of their physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the police had recovered the car and motorcycle used by the accused in the crime. He submitted that the police had also recovered video footage about planning of the murder from the office of the accused Amir Butt.

He pleaded with the court to grant further remand for photo test and recovery of weapons used in the crime.

At this, the court extended physical remand of the accused for another 14 days and also directed the police to get the accused medically examined. The court directed police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term, February 2 8.

Journalist Husnain Shah was gunned down by two armed motorcyclists outside the Lahore Press Club (LPC) about three weeks ago.