UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Physical Remand Of Accused In Journalist Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Court extends physical remand of accused in journalist murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended physical remand of four accused, involved in killing of journalist Husnain Shah, for another 14 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended physical remand of four accused, involved in killing of journalist Husnain Shah, for another 14 days.

Earlier, the police produced four accused - Amir Butt, Farhan Shah, Amjad Pasha and Haider Abbas - before the court on expiry of their physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the police had recovered the car and motorcycle used by the accused in the crime. He submitted that the police had also recovered video footage about planning of the murder from the office of the accused Amir Butt.

He pleaded with the court to grant further remand for photo test and recovery of weapons used in the crime.

At this, the court extended physical remand of the accused for another 14 days and also directed the police to get the accused medically examined. The court directed police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term, February 2 8.

Journalist Husnain Shah was gunned down by two armed motorcyclists outside the Lahore Press Club (LPC) about three weeks ago.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Police Car February From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses trade cooperation with ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses trade cooperation with Charge d&#039;Affaires of Afg ..

2 minutes ago
 Parents urged to get children vaccinated against p ..

Parents urged to get children vaccinated against polio

52 seconds ago
 Paris police kill attacker at Gare du Nord

Paris police kill attacker at Gare du Nord

54 seconds ago
 Security Forces foil suicidal attempt of terrorist ..

Security Forces foil suicidal attempt of terrorist on military post in Dossali

55 seconds ago
 Ukraine hails 'positive' defence talks with Belaru ..

Ukraine hails 'positive' defence talks with Belarus

57 seconds ago
 Senate condemns incident of heckling of Muslim gir ..

Senate condemns incident of heckling of Muslim girl in India

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>