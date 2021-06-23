Court extends physical remand of accused in Mahira murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A local court on Wednesday extended physical remand of accused Zahid Jadoon, involved in Mahira murder case, for another two days.

Earlier, the CIA police produced accused Zahir Jadoon before a judicial magistrate at Cantt Courts on expiry of his physical remand term.

The investigation officer stated before the court that the investigations were ongoing and the physical custody of the accused was required for further investigations. He pleaded with the court to extend physical remand for the purpose.

Subsequently, the court allowed the plea of the investigation officer and extended remand of the accused for another two days. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of their remand term.

Mahira, 25, a British woman of Pakistani origin, was found shot dead at her rented house in Defence area on May 3. Defence-B police had registered a murder case against her two friends- Zahir Jadoon, Saad Ameer Butt and two others.