Court extends physical remand of accused involved in throwing egg, ink on SAPM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :A local court on Friday extended the physical remand of three PML-N workers, involved in throwing egg and ink on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill, for another day.

The Old Anarkali police produced the accused- Ghulam Abbas, Ateeq and Tariq- before Judicial Magistrate Waseem Iftikhar in district courts on expiry of their three days physical remand.

The prosecutor told the court that investigations were in progress from the accused but their further physical custody was required to know the reasons behind the attack.

He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused.

At this, the court extended the physical remand of the accused for another day and directed police for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

Old Anarkali police had on March 16 registered a case against the accused over throwing egg and ink on SAPM in Lahore High Court (LHC) premises. LHC DSP Security Absar Ahmad had filed the complaint with the police for the purpose.