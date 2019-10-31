Court extends physical remand of Chunian case accused

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended physical remand of rapist-cum-killer of four children of Chunian till November 6.

The court extended physical remand of the accused in only one case whereas he was sent on judicial remand in other three cases.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused, Sohail Shahzad was produced amid strict security.

The Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies arrested the accused, Sohail Shahzad, 27, on October 1, after his DNA matched the samples collected from the body of a victim.

Sohail had been arrested on the charges of kidnapping, raping and killing Imran, 12, Salman, 9, Ali Hasnain and Faizan, both 8.