UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Physical Remand Of Chunian Case Accused

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Court extends physical remand of Chunian case accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended physical remand of rapist-cum-killer of four children of Chunian till November 6.

The court extended physical remand of the accused in only one case whereas he was sent on judicial remand in other three cases.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused, Sohail Shahzad was produced amid strict security.

The Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies arrested the accused, Sohail Shahzad, 27, on October 1, after his DNA matched the samples collected from the body of a victim.

Sohail had been arrested on the charges of kidnapping, raping and killing Imran, 12, Salman, 9, Ali Hasnain and Faizan, both 8.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Punjab Chunian October November From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

1 hour ago

Aisha Al Hamli presents campaign visions to ICAO C ..

1 hour ago

California fires: new blaze near LA, progress up n ..

51 minutes ago

Russia Doing Everything to Support Christians in M ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.