Court extends physical remand of Dost Mazari for another two days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A judicial magistrate on Tuesday extended physical remand of former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari for another two days, in an alleged land scandal.

The court also sought a report about investigations on the next date of hearing.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk conducted the proceedings, wherein the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab officials produced the former deputy speaker on expiry of his two-day physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that investigations had not been completed and requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused.

However, Mazari's counsel opposed the remand plea, saying that all records were available with the ACE, whereas the Lahore High Court (Multan Bench) had also suspended the notices, issued by the ACE to his client.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments, reserved its verdict on the remand plea for some time. Later, the court extended physical remand for another two days and ordered for producing Dost Mazari on expiry of the remand term.

Talking to the media, Dost Mazari said that he was being victimised on political grounds. He criticised the Punjab government, questioning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's slogan for change. He questioned whether the change meant to get registered bogus cases and put respectable people behind bars. He said that such steps would not play any role in the development of the country. "I am being punished for standing by the Constitution, but I will stand by the Constitution," he added.