UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Physical Remand Of Dost Mazari For One Day

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Court extends physical remand of Dost Mazari for one day

A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended physical remand of former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari for another one day in an alleged land scandal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended physical remand of former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari for another one day in an alleged land scandal.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk conducted the proceedings, wherein Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab officials produced the former deputy speaker on expiry of his two-day physical remand.

The ACE prosecutor submitted that the investigations had not been completed from the former deputy speaker during the two-day remand period. He submitted that the details of recovered items had been submitted in the court. He requested the court to extend the physical remand for forensic audit of the documents and completing the investigations.

However, Mazari's counsel opposed the remand plea, saying that it was the third time that the prosecution was requesting for extension in physical remand. He questioned what the ACE officials wanted to recover from his client as all the records were available with them. He submitted that his client was made a target of political victimization for conducting the elections of Hamza Shehbaz for the slot of chief minister Punjab. He pleaded with the court to discharge his client or send him to jail on judicial remand.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, reserved verdict on remand plea for some time.

Later, the court extended remand of Dost Mazari for one day and directed ACE officials to produce him on expiry of the remand term.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Scandal Punjab Jail All From Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Russia's Vershinin, UNCTAD's Grynspan Discuss Grai ..

Russia's Vershinin, UNCTAD's Grynspan Discuss Grain Deal - Russian Foreign Minis ..

40 seconds ago
 US Diplomats Visited Brittney Griner Today - State ..

US Diplomats Visited Brittney Griner Today - State Dept.

42 seconds ago
 ISPR condemns firing incident during PTI's long ma ..

ISPR condemns firing incident during PTI's long march near Gujranwala

43 seconds ago
 Maulana Faz-ur-Rehman condemns firing incidents on ..

Maulana Faz-ur-Rehman condemns firing incidents on PTI rally

47 seconds ago
 IKEA Says Net Profit Dropped 50% to $683Mln in 202 ..

IKEA Says Net Profit Dropped 50% to $683Mln in 2022

18 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Situatio ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Situation in Gulf With Saudi Ambassado ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.