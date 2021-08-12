Court extends physical remand of ex-CDA chief

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday extended the physical remand of ex-CDA's chief Farkhand Iqbal till August 20, in matter of illegal land allotment to Asif Ali Zardari's alleged front company Park Lane.

The accused was produced before the court of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB apprised the court regarding the investigation progress from the accused and request for his more physical remand.

Farkhand Iqbal was accused of allotting 118 kanal land to former president Asif Ali Zardari's alleged front company Park Lane in 2012.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned Thatha Water Supply reference till September 9, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The defence lawyers couldn't complete their cross examination with witness Nadeem Ahmed during the hearing.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari on his lawyer's request.