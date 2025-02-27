Court Extends Physical Remand Of Five Women
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the physical remand of five women including Umme Hassaan for more four days in a case pertaining to interfering the official work and attacking the staff
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the physical remand of five women including Umme Hassaan for more four days in a case pertaining to interfering the official work and attacking the staff.
ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the case wherein the accused were produced before the court.
The police prayed the court to grant further ten-day physical remand of the accused for more investigation and recovery.
After hearing arguments, the court extended the physical remand of accused for four-day and instructed the authorities to present them again on March 3.
Recent Stories
Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI
Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs
One day seminar held at SBBU
PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties
NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports
Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress
RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office
Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent
Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket tournament
Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI10 seconds ago
-
Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi12 minutes ago
-
One day seminar held at SBBU12 minutes ago
-
PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties11 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak15 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress15 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office11 minutes ago
-
Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent15 minutes ago
-
Syedaal discusses investment opportunities in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
CDA generates Rs 21.84b revenue through commercial plots' auction3 minutes ago
-
ISSI holds seminar on Pak-Iran ties: prospects for trade, connectivity3 minutes ago
-
Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe22 minutes ago