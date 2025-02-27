Court extends physical remand of five women

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the physical remand of five women including Umme Hassaan for more four days in a case pertaining to interfering the official work and attacking the staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the physical remand of five women including Umme Hassaan for more four days in a case pertaining to interfering the official work and attacking the staff.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the case wherein the accused were produced before the court.

The police prayed the court to grant further ten-day physical remand of the accused for more investigation and recovery.

After hearing arguments, the court extended the physical remand of accused for four-day and instructed the authorities to present them again on March 3.