Court extends physical remand of former senator in Pak-Arab housing scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) An accountability court on Friday extended the physical remand of former senator Waqar Ahmad Khan by three days in connection with a multi-billion-rupee scam involving the Pak-Arab Housing Scheme.

Earlier, officials from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the accused before Accountability Court Judge Nadeem Gulzar following the expiry of his one-day physical remand.

During the proceedings, the NAB officials requested the court to extend the accused’s physical remand to facilitate further investigation. They submitted that the accused previously sought time to hand over his properties to the NAB.

Consequently, the court extended the accused’s physical remand by three more days and ordered his production upon the completion of the remand period.

It is pertinent to note that NAB arrested the accused on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) after a division bench denied him protective bail on December 11.

NAB is investigating the Pak-Arab Housing Scheme scam, alleging that the accused failed to allocate plots to individuals despite receiving payments. The bureau further claims that the housing society defrauded the public by selling more files than the number of available plots.

Additionally, NAB alleged that the former senator collected Rs10 billion from individuals who purchased files for Pak-Arab Society Phase-II, a project that had not been approved by the Lahore Development Authority.