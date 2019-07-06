Court extends physical remand of Ghani Majeed

The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Friday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a seven-day further physical remand of Omni Groups' Abdul Ghani Majeed in the mega money laundering and fake bank accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ):The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Friday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a seven-day further physical remand of Omni Groups' Abdul Ghani Majeed in the mega money laundering and fake bank accounts scam.

The NAB officials produced the accused before AC Judge Muhammad Bashir on expiry of his physical remand period.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the judge about the progress in investigations from the accused and requested him grant 14 days more physical remand for further probe. He stated that the accused was owner of various companies of Omni Group.

However, the defence counsel opposed NAB's request and pleaded that the department had been provided the required information by his client.

He argued that nothing wrong was done as one company had taken loan and transferred the same to the other.

The NAB prosecutor informed the judge the accused had also been arrested in the Thatha Water Supply case last day and there was need of his physical remand in that case too.

After hearing the arguments, the court extended the physical remand of the accused and directed NAB to produce him again on July 12.