Court Extends Physical Remand Of Gujrat Police Funds Case Accused

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:35 PM

Court extends physical remand of Gujrat police funds case accused

An accountability court on Friday extended the physical remand of an accused involved in Gujrat police funds embezzlement case for another three days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ):An accountability court on Friday extended the physical remand of an accused involved in Gujrat police funds embezzlement case for another three days.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced accused Rizwan Ashraf on expiry of his physical remand.

The NAB prosecution submitted that the accused served as an accountant in Gujrat police during former DPO Gujrat Rai Ejaz's tenure. The prosecution submitted that further physical custody of the accused was required for investigation related to several accounts.The court was requested to extend the physical remand for investigation.

The court extended the physical remand for another three days and directed to produce the accused on October 19.

It may be noted that NAB had probed four former DPOs of Gujrat in this case including SP Kamran Mumtaz, SSP Rai Ijaz, SSP Sohail Zafar Chattha and Rai Zameer.

As per NAB claims, all four former DPOs during their tenure in Gujrat had embezzled billions of rupees under different heads of procurement, including petrol, uniforms, martyrs funds, fake vouchers, pensions and alleged ghost employment.

The other accused who were arrested by NAB in this case included former District Accounts Officer, Gujrat namely Chan Peer (2016-17), District Accounts Officer, Gujrat Muhammad Afzal (2014-16), Muhammad Fayyaz Naqdi Muharar DPO Office, Gujrat, Rameez Ahmad ex-constable DPO Office Gujrat, Muhammad Ashraf Senior Auditor Accounts Gujrat, Muhammad Asif Butt Bank Manager, Gujrat and Shakeel Ahmad, Bank Operation Manager, Gujrat.

