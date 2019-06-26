Court extends physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz

(@FahadShabbir)

An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N ) leader Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases.

The NAB authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz before Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad on expiry of the remand term.

The investigation officer submitted a report, saying that Hamza acquired assets beyond his known sources of income and suspicious transactions were also detected in his accounts.

He said that investigations were in progress in connection with the case, besides Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand for completing the investigations.

However, Hamza's counsel opposed the physical remand plea and submitted that his client had declared all assets.

He submitted that all record had been given to the bureau, therefore, physical remand was not required.

He pleaded with the court to sent his client to jail on judicial remand.

Subsequently, the court extended physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz for 14 days in assets beyond means case and 9 days in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

An application was also submitted on behalf of Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, during the proceedings.

The court was requested to exempt Shehbaz from today's proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that strict security arrangements were made on this occasion, whereas, a large number of PML-N workers were also present to express solidarity with Hamza Shehbaz.

The NAB authorities arrested Hamza after a LHC division bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, rejected his pre-arrest bail petitions on account of being withdrawn.