Court Extends Physical Remand Of HESCO's Executive Engineer, Line Superintendent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

A court here on Thursday extended the physical remand of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's Executive Engineer Zafar Solangi and Line Superintendent Abdul Saleem by 2 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A court here on Thursday extended the physical remand of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's Executive Engineer Zafar Solangi and Line Superintendent Abdul Saleem by 2 days.

According to the details, the A-Section police produced the 2 accused officials who were being interrogated in connection with the July 22 explosion in a pole mounted transformer which killed 10 persons.

The police urged the court to grant their 10-day physical remand but the court turned down their plea and extended the remand only for 2 days.

The Additional District and Session Judge III would take up the bail pleas of Solangi, Saleem, Sub Divisional Officer Muhammad Irfan and linemen Muhammad Danish, Farooq Beg and Ashfaq Qaimkhani on August 6.

