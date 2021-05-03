UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Physical Remand Of Javed Latif Till May 7

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Court extends physical remand of Javed Latif till May 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A local court on Monday extended physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif for another four days in defaming institutions case.

Earlier, the police produced Javed Latif before Duty Magistrate Zunaira Zafar at Model Town courts in an armoured vehicle on expiry of his remand term.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend physical remand for poly graphic test.

However, the defence counsel opposed the request, saying that no further remand was required.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended remand for another four days and directed for producing the accused on May 7.

It is pertinent to mention here that Javed Latif was arrested on April 27 after a sessions court dismissed his bail application in defaming state institutions case.

Township police on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the stateand its institutions in a talk show.

