Court extends physical remand of Mir Shakil till 18th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday extended physical remand of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR) for another 11 days in illegal plots allotment case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the NAB officials produced Mir Shakil on expiry of his physical remand.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court about investigations conducted so far. He pleaded with the court for granting further 15-day physical remand of the accused to complete the investigation.

He submitted that the accused obtained illegal exemption on 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy.

To a court query about role of then chief minister in the matter, the prosecutor stated that the chief minister acted beyond his powers and granted exemption. There is no example of such a favour, he added.

He submitted that a questionnaire had been sent to Nawaz Sharif in the matter.

He also informed the court that the Lahore High Court had dismissed post-arrest bail petitions for release of Mir Shakil on Tuesday.

However, a counsel for Mir Shakil opposed the remand plea. He submitted that the bureau acted beyond its jurisdiction and arrested his client. He submitted that it's a plot allotment matter and only the Lahore Development Authority could review it.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of parties, extended Mir Shakil remand for another 11 days and ordered for producing him on April 18 again.

The court expressed serious annoyance over Mir Shakil's daughter recording the proceedings. However, she deleted the recording and sought an apology.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was taken into custody following his appearance in the anti-corruption watchdog's office in Lahore on March 12 after he failed to give satisfactory answers during interrogation. He was also grilled by NAB on March 5.