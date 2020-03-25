Court extends physical remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR) for another 13 days in illegal plots exemption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR) for another 13 days in illegal plots exemption case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein, the NAB officials produced Mir Shakil on expiry of his physical remand.

The NAB investigation officer stated before the court that the accused obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy. He pleaded with the court to extend physical remand of accused for another 15 days for investigations.

However, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, on behalf of the accused, opposed the remand request stating that it was 34-year-old matter. He contended that no offence was made out, as it was a transaction between two parties, besides assailing arrest warrants for the accused.

The court after hearing detailed arguments of parties reserved its verdict for sometime but later, extended physical remand of MSR for another 13 days. The court directed for producing the accused on April 7, on expiry of the remand term.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was taken into custody following his appearance in the anti-corruptionwatchdog's office in Lahore on March 12 after he failed to give satisfactory answersduring interrogation.