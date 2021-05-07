UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Physical Remand Of MNA Javed Latif In Defaming Institutions Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 10:37 PM

Court extends physical remand of MNA Javed Latif in defaming institutions case

A local court on Friday extended physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif for another three days in defaming institutions case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :A local court on Friday extended physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif for another three days in defaming institutions case.

Earlier, the police produced Javed Latif before a judicial magistrate at Model Town courts in an armoured vehicle on expiry of his remand term.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend physical remand for poly graphic test.

However, the defence counsel opposed the request, saying that no further remand was required.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended remand for another three days. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here that Javed Latif was arrested on April 27 after a sessions court dismissed his bail application in defaming state institutions case.

Township police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insult at the state and its institutions in a talk show.

