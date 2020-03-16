Court extends physical remand of Mufakhar Adeel in Shahbaz Tatla case

A local court on Monday extended physical remand of accused Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel for another five says in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A local court on Monday extended physical remand of accused Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel for another five says in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case.

The court also handed over Mufakhar's accomplice, Asad Bhatti to police on five days' physical remand.

The police produced both the accused before Judicial Magistrate Shazia Mehboob at Model Town courts in strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that Asad Bhatti was arrested on Sunday in connection with the case. He pleaded with the court for physical remand of both the accused to collect evidence.

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah on behalf of the complainant also supported the investigation officer request, saying that it was a test case for police.

Subsequently, the court extended physical remand of the SSP for another five days, besides handing over his accomplice to police on five-day physical remand. The court directed to produce them on expiry of the remand term, March 21.

SSP Mufakhar Adeel was arrested last week by the investigation police, almost a month after his disappearance. It was alleged that Mufakhar, along with his accomplices, killed Shahbaz Tatla.

Former Assistant Advocate General Shahbaz Tatla had gone missing on February 7 and a case was registered at Naseerabad police station.