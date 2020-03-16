UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Physical Remand Of Mufakhar Adeel In Shahbaz Tatla Case

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:06 PM

Court extends physical remand of Mufakhar Adeel in Shahbaz Tatla case

A local court on Monday extended physical remand of accused Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel for another five says in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A local court on Monday extended physical remand of accused Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel for another five says in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case.

The court also handed over Mufakhar's accomplice, Asad Bhatti to police on five days' physical remand.

The police produced both the accused before Judicial Magistrate Shazia Mehboob at Model Town courts in strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that Asad Bhatti was arrested on Sunday in connection with the case. He pleaded with the court for physical remand of both the accused to collect evidence.

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah on behalf of the complainant also supported the investigation officer request, saying that it was a test case for police.

Subsequently, the court extended physical remand of the SSP for another five days, besides handing over his accomplice to police on five-day physical remand. The court directed to produce them on expiry of the remand term, March 21.

SSP Mufakhar Adeel was arrested last week by the investigation police, almost a month after his disappearance. It was alleged that Mufakhar, along with his accomplices, killed Shahbaz Tatla.

Former Assistant Advocate General Shahbaz Tatla had gone missing on February 7 and a case was registered at Naseerabad police station.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station February March Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Masks, sanitizers disappear from the markets in La ..

8 minutes ago

No Alternative Dates to April 22 Vote on Constitut ..

9 minutes ago

Fiat Chrysler suspending production at most Europe ..

9 minutes ago

ECNEC approves Winder Dam, Kachhi Canal projects, ..

10 minutes ago

Poland Suspends Domestic Flights to Prevent COVID- ..

9 minutes ago

Liberia confirms first coronavirus case

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.