Court Extends Physical Remand Of Mufti Azizur Rehman In Sexual Assault Case

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Court extends physical remand of Mufti Azizur Rehman in sexual assault case

A local court on Friday extended physical remand of Mufti Azizur Rehman, involved in a sexual assault case, for another three days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A local court on Friday extended physical remand of Mufti Azizur Rehman, involved in a sexual assault case, for another three days.

Earlier, the CIA police produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Rana Rasheed Ali, at Cantt Courts, on expiry of his four days physical remand.

The investigation officer requested the court for extending physical remand of the accused for another four days while appraising that a sample for DNA test of the accused had been given.

At this, the court extended the physical remand for another three days and directed the CIA to produce him on expiry of the remand term.

The North Cantonment police had registered a case against Mufti Azizur Rehman for sexually assaulting one of his students after a harrowing video clip of him was widely shared on social media.

