Court Extends Physical Remand Of Muhammad Khan Bhatti

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 09:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday extended physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab, for another two days in a case registered by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on charges of corruption and receiving commission.

Earlier, the ACE authorities produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti before Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtza Virk on expiry of his one-day remand.

ACE's prosecution argued before the court that the investigations could not be completed from the accused yet and pleaded with the court to extend his physical remand for another three-days.

Bhatti's counsel opposed the plea, saying that all record was available with the ACE and request for extension in physical remand did not have any justification.

However, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict on the remand plea for sometime.

Later, the court extended the physical remand for another two days and ordered the ACE authorities to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term, March 15.

