Court Extends Physical Remand Of Nepra's Former DG

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:59 PM

Court extends physical remand of Nepra's former DG

An accountability court on Tuesday extended physical remand of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority's (Nepra) former director general Syed Insaf Ahmed, allegedly involved in misuse of authority and corruption, till July 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 )

National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) officials produced the accused before Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan on expiry of the remand term.

The officials submitted a report about the investigations and stated that further physical remand was required. They pleaded with the court for extending physical remand of the accused.

According to the NAB, Syed Insaf Ahmed was designated by Nepra for determination of electricity tariff proposed by a power firm in 2007.

It said the suspect had also worked as Nepra director tariff and later as DG tariff during the same period.

The suspect by misuse of his authority and in alleged connivance with the management of the power firm accepted fraudulent financial and technical information on account of various cost factors in order to allow fraudulent and illegal gains on the prices of electricity tariff, it said.

The NAB added that the suspect willfully facilitated the false cost estimates submitted by the power firm.

