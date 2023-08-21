Court extends physical remand of Parvez Elahi till Aug 29

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Monday extended physical remand of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till August 29, in a case registered over alleged kickbacks in development projects.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Parvez Elahi before Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani on expiry of his physical remand term.

Prosecutor Waris Janjua represented the bureau and pleaded with the court to extend physical remand of Parvez Elahi for another 14 days to complete investigations.

However, Elahi's counsel Advocate Amjad Parvez submitted that the Supreme Court had ordered the Lahore High Court (LHC) to decide the matter of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's arrest till August 21.

He submitted that the LHC had not heard the matter so far and its hearing was scheduled to be held today. He submitted: "We have no objection if the court approves Elahi's physical remand for a reasonable time".

To a court query, the counsel submitted that he did not have objection if the remand was extended till Monday. He also requested the court to allow check-up of Parvez Elahi by his personal doctor.

Subsequently, the court extended the physical remand of Parvez Elahi for another 8 days and ordered for producing him on August 29.

NAB had accused Parvez Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects of Gujrat district, during his second term as chief minister Punjab.

