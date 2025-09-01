Open Menu

Court Extends Physical Remand Of PTI Leader In Protest Case

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Court extends physical remand of PTI leader in protest case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the physical remand of PTI NA-48’s president Sohail Satti in cases pertaining to protests of October 4, and November 26.

ATC Judge Abual Hasanat Zulqarnain heard the case against the accused.

During the hearing yesterday, Sohail Satti, arrested by the Federal police, was presented in the court after completing his 5-day physical remand and a request was made for further physical remand.

Advocate Ansar Kayani appeared in the court on behalf of the accused and opposed further physical remand, saying that these cases have been made on baseless grounds. This is a case of discharge. It is requested that the court reject the request for remand.

After hearing the arguments, the court handed over Sohail Satti to the police on one more day of physical remand. There are 2 cases registered against Sohail Satti in Khanna police station.

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

3 hours ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

3 hours ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

3 hours ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

3 hours ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

6 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

7 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

7 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan