Court extends physical remand of PTI leader in protest case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the physical remand of PTI NA-48’s president Sohail Satti in cases pertaining to protests of October 4, and November 26.

ATC Judge Abual Hasanat Zulqarnain heard the case against the accused.

During the hearing yesterday, Sohail Satti, arrested by the Federal police, was presented in the court after completing his 5-day physical remand and a request was made for further physical remand.

Advocate Ansar Kayani appeared in the court on behalf of the accused and opposed further physical remand, saying that these cases have been made on baseless grounds. This is a case of discharge. It is requested that the court reject the request for remand.

After hearing the arguments, the court handed over Sohail Satti to the police on one more day of physical remand. There are 2 cases registered against Sohail Satti in Khanna police station.