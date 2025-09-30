Open Menu

Court Extends Physical Remand Of PTI Social Media Activist

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 08:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A local court on Tuesday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Falak Javed for another four days in cases linked to the alleged misuse of social media against state institutions and a provincial minister.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) presented Falak Javed before Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo at the district courts after the completion of her five-day physical remand and requested further custody for investigation.

Following arguments from both sides, the court granted a four-day extension and directed that she should be produced again upon expiry of the remand. The magistrate also ordered the NCCIA to submit an investigation report at the next hearing.

Falak Javed had remained an absconder before being arrested a few days ago.

