Court extends physical remand of three accused

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further ten-day physical remand of three more accused in a reference pertaining to embezzlement of Rs 846 millions through fake accounts

The NAB officials produced three accused including Kazim Ali, Amanullah, and Faisal Nadeem before accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir to obtain their further remand.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court that Kazim Ali was accused of embezzling Rs81 millions after opening fake account, Amanullah Rs66 millions and Faisal Nadeed plunder Rs 27.

8 millions.

He stated that the three accused who had been serving as finance managers of various sugar mills had opened the fake accounts on the name of nine other peoples to misappropriate money.

NAB official informed the court that the accuse Amanullah also obtained a subsidy from Sindh government on name of a fake firm.

He prayed the court to further grant physical remand of the three accused to advance the investigation process in above reference. The court, however, granted remand till July 8.