UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Physical Remand Of Three Accused

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:53 PM

Court extends physical remand of three accused

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further ten-day physical remand of three more accused in a reference pertaining to embezzlement of Rs 846 millions through fake accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further ten-day physical remand of three more accused in a reference pertaining to embezzlement of Rs 846 millions through fake accounts.

The NAB officials produced three accused including Kazim Ali, Amanullah, and Faisal Nadeem before accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir to obtain their further remand.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court that Kazim Ali was accused of embezzling Rs81 millions after opening fake account, Amanullah Rs66 millions and Faisal Nadeed plunder Rs 27.

8 millions.

He stated that the three accused who had been serving as finance managers of various sugar mills had opened the fake accounts on the name of nine other peoples to misappropriate money.

NAB official informed the court that the accuse Amanullah also obtained a subsidy from Sindh government on name of a fake firm.

He prayed the court to further grant physical remand of the three accused to advance the investigation process in above reference. The court, however, granted remand till July 8.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Money July From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Three soldiers, two civilians killed in southern P ..

3 minutes ago

US inflation softens in May while incomes rise

3 minutes ago

All-time hottest temperature in France recorded at ..

3 minutes ago

May to Putin: Stop 'destabilising' UK, allies

3 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan strongly condemns allegation ..

11 minutes ago

Minsk Proposes to Moscow to Raise Oil Transit Tari ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.