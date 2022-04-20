UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Protective Bail Of MNA, 3 Other Accused In Embezzlement Of Funds Case

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 11:05 PM

The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Wednesday extended the protective bail of MNA Muhammad Rafique Jamali and 3 other accused persons in a corruption investigation in the funds of Gorakh Hill Authority being pursued by National Accountability Bureau

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Wednesday extended the protective bail of MNA Muhammad Rafique Jamali and 3 other accused persons in a corruption investigation in the funds of Gorakh Hill Authority being pursued by National Accountability Bureau.

According to details, Pakistan Peoples Party's MNA in the capacity of the authority's chairman, Engineer Faisal, Ramchand and Umar Farooq obtained the bail till May 6.

The MNA did not appear before the court during the hearing and his lawyer apprised the court that Jamali was attending the ongoing session of the National Assembly in Islamabad.

After hearing arguments of the NAB's prosecutor and the lawyers of the defendants the court approved the bail till May 6.

