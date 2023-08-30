(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A special court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for 14 days in the cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act and sought comments on his post-arrest bail petition.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqairnain, who heard the case in camera at the Attock Jail, marked the attendance of PTI chief and later adjourned the case ill September 13, while the post arrest bail case was put off till September 2.

At the outset of hearing, the legal team of PTI also prayed the court to set aside the notification of Law Ministry regarding the trial of former prime minister in jail and hold the same in open court.