Court Extends PTI Chief's Bail In Six Cases

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 10:58 PM

A local court on Tuesday extended interim bail of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for one day in six cases pertaining to riot and vandalizing public property

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail cases of the PTI chief in cases registered by various police stations in the capital.

The lawyer prayed the court to grant a one-time exemption from attendance in the case as he had to appear in IHC as well.

The court granted the one-time exemption to the chairman PTI and adjourned further hearing till tomorrow.

