Court Extends PTI Chief's Interim Bail Till Aug 15

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 11:14 PM

A local court on Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman till August 15 in six cases registered in connection with the May 9 incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman till August 15 in six cases registered in connection with the May 9 incidents.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail pleas of PTI chief in six cases registered by various police station. The former prime minister appeared before court.

The petitioner's lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate said that the police had not involved his client in investigation so far, and they had written to the police in that regard but no answer was received. He prayed the court to instruct the police to join him in investigation.

The prosecutor asked the lawyer to present the proof if they had made efforts to join the investigation in the said cases. No one had contacted the investigation officers in that regard, he added.

Salman Safdar said that his client had joined the investigations in the cases registered under anti terrorism clauses.

The judge asked the lawyers to come with the proof on next date of hearing. He asked the defence lawyer to get the contact numbers of investigation officers and approach them.

The court then extended the interim bail of PTI chief till August 15, and adjourned the case.

