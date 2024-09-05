Open Menu

Court Extends PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi's Interim Bails Till Sep 19

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Court extends PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's interim bails till Sep 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A lower court on Thursday extended the interim bail of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi till September 19, in cases pertaining to protests and toshakhana receipts.

Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the interim bail cases of the two accused.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that today anti-terrorism court is hearing four cases against his clients in Lahore and prayed the court to grant extension to the pre-arrest bails.

The court again sought report from Adiala Jail administration regarding attendance of the accused through video link and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail September From Court Bushra Bibi Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

2 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

2 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

4 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

5 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

5 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

6 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

6 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan