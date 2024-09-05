ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A lower court on Thursday extended the interim bail of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi till September 19, in cases pertaining to protests and toshakhana receipts.

Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the interim bail cases of the two accused.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that today anti-terrorism court is hearing four cases against his clients in Lahore and prayed the court to grant extension to the pre-arrest bails.

The court again sought report from Adiala Jail administration regarding attendance of the accused through video link and adjourned the case.