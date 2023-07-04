Open Menu

Court Extends Qureshi's Interim Bail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Court extends Qureshi's interim bail

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI's Leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi till July 15, in case registered by Khanna Police Station in connection with riots of May 9.

Additional District and Session Judge Syed Muhammad Haroon heard the case wherein Shah Mehmood Qureshi appeared before the court.

Qureshi's lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate couldn't appear before the court and his associate counsel requested the judge to adjourn the matter till next day. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till July 15.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Shah Mehmood Qureshi Police Station May July Court

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies ..

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies, initiatives to support gover ..

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA emplo ..

Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA employees in housing loan installme ..

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Techno ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declara ..

Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declarations in 6 months with 10% gro ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

2 hours ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan