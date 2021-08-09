UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Remand Of Five Accused In Four Girls Abduction Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:36 PM

A local court on Monday extended physical remand of five accused, allegedly involved in the kidnapping of four girls from the Hanjarwal area here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Monday extended physical remand of five accused, allegedly involved in the kidnapping of four girls from the Hanjarwal area here.

Earlier, Hanjarwal police produced the accused, including Qasim, Naeem, Shahzad, Asif, and Kashif, before Judicial Magistrate Ayaz Rafique on expiry of their four days physical remand term.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for interrogation. He expressed suspicion that one of the girls might has been raped and stated that medical reports were awaited in this regard.

At this, the court extended the physical remand of the accused for another two days and ordered police for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

Hanjarwal police had registered the FIR on the complaint of a kidnapped girl's father. He alleged that her daughters along with the daughters of his neighbour were kidnapped.

It is pertinent to mention here that the four girls had been recovered from Sahiwal as they were sold by a rickshaw driver and his accomplices for prostitution.

