Court Extends Remand Of PTI Chief’s Sisters In Vandalism Case
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Thursday extended the physical remand of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, for two more days.
Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain had earlier reserved his ruling on whether to approve the police's request for additional physical remand in an ongoing investigation into a protest-related vandalism case at D Chowk.
Both Aleema and Uzma Khan were presented in court after completing their initial two-day remand. During the hearing, the defense lawyer, Niazullah Niazi, argued that the charges against the two women, as well as other PTI leaders, were politically motivated. He claimed the arrests were not linked to any actual involvement in the D Chowk incident.
Advocate Salman Safdar further added that the sisters were not present at the scene of the vandalism.
Meanwhile, Aleema informed the court that police were demanding access to her mobile phone and that she had refused to provide the password. Judge Zulqarnain asked her to unlock the phone to avoid further complications.
On the other hand, Prosecutor Raja Naveed requested the court for an additional fifteen-day physical remand of both women and argued that they were involved in using explosive material at D Chowk, as was admitted by co-accused Adnan.
After hearing the arguments, the court decided to extend the physical remand of both sisters by two more days, allowing the police to continue their investigation.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Minister directs to provide medical facilities to sick girl1 second ago
-
IHC stops PM&DC to issue final merit list of MDCAT4 seconds ago
-
Suspect of killing minor girl held7 seconds ago
-
4 Khwarij killed in two separate IBOs in KP10 minutes ago
-
KP govt committed to upholding constitution: Barrister Saif10 minutes ago
-
Speaker adjourns assembly proceedings till Monday10 minutes ago
-
ICT’s public parks in dilapidated state due to poor keep up20 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Elahi Bux Soomro held20 minutes ago
-
Focus on peace over political point-scoring: Governor KP20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs valuing $2.2 bn in multiple sectors40 minutes ago
-
Sehar calls for SCO common currency to boost regional cooperation40 minutes ago
-
Political consensus imperative for constitutional amendments: Rana Sana50 minutes ago