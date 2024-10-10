Court extends remand of PTI chief’s sisters in vandalism case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Thursday extended the physical remand of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, for two more days.

Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain had earlier reserved his ruling on whether to approve the police's request for additional physical remand in an ongoing investigation into a protest-related vandalism case at D Chowk.

Both Aleema and Uzma Khan were presented in court after completing their initial two-day remand. During the hearing, the defense lawyer, Niazullah Niazi, argued that the charges against the two women, as well as other PTI leaders, were politically motivated. He claimed the arrests were not linked to any actual involvement in the D Chowk incident.

Advocate Salman Safdar further added that the sisters were not present at the scene of the vandalism.

Meanwhile, Aleema informed the court that police were demanding access to her mobile phone and that she had refused to provide the password. Judge Zulqarnain asked her to unlock the phone to avoid further complications.

On the other hand, Prosecutor Raja Naveed requested the court for an additional fifteen-day physical remand of both women and argued that they were involved in using explosive material at D Chowk, as was admitted by co-accused Adnan.

After hearing the arguments, the court decided to extend the physical remand of both sisters by two more days, allowing the police to continue their investigation.