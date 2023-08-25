Court extends remand of Qureshi in cipher case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a further three days physical remand of PTI's Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case registered under the Official Secretes Act.

Special Court Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain heard the case in camera.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi was produced before the court by the FIA after ending of his physical remand time.

FIA's special prosecutor Shahkhawar prayed the court to grant more nine days custody of the accused for further investigation. However, the defence lawyer opposed the request.

The court after hearing arguments, granted FIA three days more remand of the accused.