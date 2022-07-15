Court extends remand of Shah Sawar accused murder case of Bilal Kaka

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate IV on Friday extended the physical remand of Shah Sawar Khan for seven days, who is one of the accused in the murder case of Bilal Kaka whose death sparked ethnic tensions in the province.

According to details, the Bhitai Nagar police produced Khan before the judicial magistrate and pleaded for his 12-day remand.

The police said his physical custody was necessary because the other 4 accused persons were absconding arrest.

The judge noted in her order that the accused did not complain of any maltreatment by the police.

He, however, requested for medical treatment of his hand which was aching.

"Since the rest of the accused are absonders and are to be arrested for which interrogation of the arrested accused may be helpful, therefore, physical custody in the circumstances stands granted," she wrote in the order.

The court ordered the Investigation Officer to complete the investigation and to produce the progress report on the next date.

The IO was also directed to allow medical checkup of the accused person.