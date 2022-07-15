UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Remand Of Shah Sawar Accused Murder Case Of Bilal Kaka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Court extends remand of Shah Sawar accused murder case of Bilal Kaka

The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate IV on Friday extended the physical remand of Shah Sawar Khan for seven days, who is one of the accused in the murder case of Bilal Kaka whose death sparked ethnic tensions in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate IV on Friday extended the physical remand of Shah Sawar Khan for seven days, who is one of the accused in the murder case of Bilal Kaka whose death sparked ethnic tensions in the province.

According to details, the Bhitai Nagar police produced Khan before the judicial magistrate and pleaded for his 12-day remand.

The police said his physical custody was necessary because the other 4 accused persons were absconding arrest.

The judge noted in her order that the accused did not complain of any maltreatment by the police.

He, however, requested for medical treatment of his hand which was aching.

"Since the rest of the accused are absonders and are to be arrested for which interrogation of the arrested accused may be helpful, therefore, physical custody in the circumstances stands granted," she wrote in the order.

The court ordered the Investigation Officer to complete the investigation and to produce the progress report on the next date.

The IO was also directed to allow medical checkup of the accused person.

Related Topics

Murder Police Progress Kaka May Court

Recent Stories

Canada's Freeland Says Russia at G20 Like an 'Arso ..

Canada's Freeland Says Russia at G20 Like an 'Arsonist' at Firefighters' Meeting

40 seconds ago
 Justice Breyer to Join Harvard Law School After Re ..

Justice Breyer to Join Harvard Law School After Retiring From US Supreme Court - ..

45 seconds ago
 Secretary Housing directs RDA to accelerate work o ..

Secretary Housing directs RDA to accelerate work on development projects

2 minutes ago
 Danish double as Pedersen and Vingegaard star on T ..

Danish double as Pedersen and Vingegaard star on Tour de France sizzler

2 minutes ago
 Salman Ali Agha to make Pakistan debut in first Sr ..

Salman Ali Agha to make Pakistan debut in first Sri Lanka Test

2 minutes ago
 Huge reduction in oil prices hailed

Huge reduction in oil prices hailed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.