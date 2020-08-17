UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Remand Of Sharif Group CFO In Money-laundering Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:39 PM

An accountability court on Monday extended physical remand of Sharif Group of Companies' Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Muhammad Usman, involved in money laundering, for another 14 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday extended physical remand of Sharif Group of Companies' Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Muhammad Usman, involved in money laundering, for another 14 days.

The administrative judge conducted the case proceedings wherein the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced the accused on expiry of his remand term.

The NAB officials apprised the court that investigations were in progress. They pleaded with the court for extension in physical remand of the accused for completing the investigation.

The court was also apprised that NAB had filed a reference against the Shehbaz Sharif family in money laundering case and it comprises of 25,000 pages.

Subsequently, the court extended physical remand of the accused for another 14 days and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term, August 31.

NAB had alleged that the the accused abetted, aided and facilitated co-accused - Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz - by playing an active role in laundering money for them.

