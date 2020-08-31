UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Remand Of Sharif Group CFO In Money Laundering Case

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Court extends remand of Sharif Group CFO in money laundering case

An accountability court on Monday extended physical remand of Sharif Group of Companies' Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Usman, involved in money laundering, for another 14 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday extended physical remand of Sharif Group of Companies' Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Usman, involved in money laundering, for another 14 days.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Akmal conducted the case proceedings wherein NAB officials produced the accused on expiry of his remand term.

The NAB officials apprised the court that investigations were in progress from the accused. They pleaded with the court for extension in physical remand of the accused for completing the investigation.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea, saying that the bureau already took remand on same grounds.

Subsequently, the court extended physical remand of the accused for another 14 days and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term, Sept 14.

The NAB had alleged that the the accused abetted, aided and facilitated co-accused -Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and Sulman Shehbaz by playing an active role in laundering money for them.

