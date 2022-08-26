Court extends remand of social media trolling accused

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :A local court on Friday extended physical remand of a doctor, involved in social media trolling against institutions, for another two days.

The Federal Investigations Agency's (FIA) officials produced the accused Dr Sahar Saud before Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk amid strict security on expiry of one-day physical remand.

The FIA prosecutor submitted before the court that investigation could not be completed from the accused yet. He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for completing the investigations.

At this, the court extended remand of the accused for another two days and directed for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

The FIA had arrested the accused on criminal charges under Cyber Crime Act. It was alleged that the accused was involved in social media trolling against institutions.