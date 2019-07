In the murder case of journalist Ilyas Warsi, the cantt police obtained 5-day physical remand of the arrested suspects Ahmed Ansari and Shoaib Rajput from the local court here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :In the murder case of journalist Ilyas Warsi, the cantt police obtained 5-day physical remand of the arrested suspects Ahmed Ansari and Shoaib Rajput from the local court here on Saturday.

The police produced both the suspects, who were arrested on June 28, before the court and requested for extension of the remand for further investigation.